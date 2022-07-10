B-Movie Producer Charged with Murdering Two Women, Sexually Assaulting Others

A Hollywood producer has been charged with murdering two women and the sexual assaults of several others going back to 2010, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office revealed.

On Tuesday, L.A. DA George Gascón announced that David Pearce had been charged with the deaths of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, whose bodies were dumped at separate hospitals in November of last year.

The 37-year-old was first arrested for rape and sexual assault of seven other women when a police investigation linked him to the deaths.

“We knew that this was going to be a lengthy investigation, and we started with the charges we knew that we could prove,” Gascón said at a press conference, according to the New York Post. “Most had to do with the using and the administration of drugs.”

The LAPD said Pearce and actor friend Brandt Osborn, 42, met up with cameraman Michael Ansbach at an after-hours warehouse party where they met the two women.

The party then moved to Pearce’s apartment on Olympic Boulevard where they began taking drugs and drinking, according to authorities.

Osborn told police that he left early in the morning to get a COVID test for an upcoming job and when he returned to the apartment, he was told Christy Giles had died of an overdose and that Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola was near death.

Instead of calling 911, police say the men removed the license plates from a Toyota Prius, then drove the women to two hospitals, dumping Giles’ dead body at Culver City hospital, and then leaving a barely alive Cabrales-Arzola on the sidewalk outside Kaiser Permanente in West L.A.

According to the Post, the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said that “Giles died of a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid and ketamine, while Cabrales-Arzola died of multiple organ failure due to cocaine, Ecstasy and other drugs in her system.”

Pearce remains in jail in lieu of a $3.4 million bail and will next go before a judge on July 11. He is facing murder charges as well as two counts of selling or offering to sell a controlled substance to Giles and Cabrales-Arzola. He could get 120 years in jail if convicted on all charges, the DA said.

Osborn is still at large and a warrant is out for his arrest. He is being charged with being an accessory after the fact. And Ansbach was arrested and released on Dec. 16 on a $10,000 bond. No charges have yet been filed against the cameraman.

Prosecutors are also charging Pearce, whose producing career seems to have ended more than ten years ago according to IMdB, with several cases of rape and sexual assault of seven women going back to 2010.

