Sports Illustrated Model Nicole Williams English Reveals Pregnancy on Runway

July 18 (UPI) — Model Nicole Williams English revealed she is pregnant with her first child during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show during the weekend.

English walked out holding hands with her husband, former NFL player Larry English.

She stopped, cradled her belly and the father-to-be kissed her baby bump.

“To be able to now be a rookie and to also surprise everybody with my pregnancy, it’s just a double whammy for me,” English told SI Swimsuit.

“It’s the two most unreal things I could have ever dreamed of.”

The couple of 10 years has been married since 2017.