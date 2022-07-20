Prince Harry has been taking a beating on social media after he bashed the U.S. during a speech to the United Nations this week.

Harry delivered his remarks during a U.N. summit on International Nelson Mandela Day in which he lamented the horrific state of the world, from the pandemic to the Russian war in Ukraine, as Breitbart News reported.

At one point, he put the United States in his crosshairs and alleged that certain “constitutional rights” have been rolled back in the country, which may or may not have been a nod to the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

“This has been a painful year and a painful decade,” Prince Harry said. “We’re living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe. Climate change wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all. The few weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many. And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom [emphasis added].”

Conservative Twitter piled on Prince Harry for bashing the country he now calls home from a platform of privilege allotted to him as a former member of the British royal family.

If you owe everything you have in life to the title of nobility that was bestowed on you at birth, you should feel free not to lecture anyone about democracy and freedom. https://t.co/zF0MW8t6jz — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 19, 2022

If he doesn't like it, he can always go back where he came from. America already has a royal family, and they've already got a Pete Davidson. https://t.co/24kuQA0vbN — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 19, 2022

Prince Harry is increasingly just a mouthpiece for Meghan Markle's far Left political activism. A sad decline for a once hugely popular figure. He is actively undermining the British Monarchy by engaging in political attacks, and damaging the image of the Royal Family in America. https://t.co/3hfJAS0vmp — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) July 19, 2022

To use the British vernacular: “Sod off you twat!” https://t.co/AFAwZ1WLoE — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) July 18, 2022

A prince from the British Royal family is telling Americans that they should be disarmed… https://t.co/o5mFed1fPX pic.twitter.com/FIjyBgdmI0 — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) July 18, 2022

Ah yes, I am very interested in this BRITISH PRINCE’s opinions about American democracy https://t.co/AEOO8caEVq — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) July 18, 2022

Comedian Adam Carolla also roasted Prince Harry during an appearance on Fox News, referring to the royal as a “colossal blowhard” manipulated by his wife, Meghan Markle.

“Who cares what this imbecile has to say? Like, number one,” Carolla said. “Like, we go, ‘Oh, he must know something.’ He doesn’t know anything. Meghan Markle has like infiltrated his brain and ruined him.”

“He’s just such a colossal blowhard, but a bigger picture — it’s just easier to make fun of the United States for everyone,” he continued. “And that is only because of how big we are, right? So, it’s like we are so powerful. We have done so much.”