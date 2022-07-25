Watch — Disney World Slugfest: Two Families Brawl over Accusations of Cutting in Line

The chaotic slugfest that erupted last week at Disney World in Orlando was the result of two families arguing over accusations that someone cut in line for the Mickey’s PhilharMagic attraction in the Magic Kingdom, according to a recent report.

The dramatic incident on Wednesday quickly became a social media sensation, with video circulating online showing the two families engaged in an all-out fight with punches, hair-pulling, and abundant use of profanity.

One of the families was waiting in line for Mickey’s PhilharMagic when one member left the line to retrieve her phone from an electric scooter, according to a report from the site Walt Disney World News Today. On her way back, the second family, which was wearing matching white shirts and red shorts, allegedly accused her of cutting in line and refused to let her return to her family.

Watch below (Warning: Graphic content and language):

Massive brawl at Disney world In Orlando Florida 😳 pic.twitter.com/vgKIRE0csq — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 21, 2022

The brawl apparently broke after the families exited the theater. The family in matching apparel reportedly waited at the exit to confront them. A relative of the woman who had gone to get her phone said, “Listen, man, we don’t want trouble; we don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister.” It quickly escalated into a shouting match and then a physical brawl, according to WDWNT.

The family of the woman who returned to the line has reportedly been banned from DisneyWorld for life, one member told the outlet, while two members of the other family were allegedly arrested.

It remains unclear why Disney banned one family but not the other.

Since the incident, various videos of the brawl have been posted and then deleted from social media. Longer versions of the fight can still be found on Twitter.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com