‘Meathead’: Rob Reiner Ridiculed for Claiming Biden Is Best President in Almost 60 Years

Rob Reiner has made many wild and unsubstantiated claims on Twitter. On Friday, he managed to top himself by declaring that Joe Biden is the best president in nearly 60 years.

The result has been widespread ridicule, with the term “Meathead” trending on Twitter late Friday. (“Meathead” refers to the dim-witted character Reiner played on the sitcom All in the Family).

Reiner, who was one of Biden’s biggest Hollywood fundraisers during the 2020 election, trumpeted his opinion while acknowledging that it goes against the prevailing popular sentiment. As Breitbart News reported, a recent Yahoo News/YouGov survey found that just one in five Americans want Biden to run for reelection in 2024.

“Screw politics. Screw poll numbers,” Reiner tweeted Friday. “Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments in the first two years of his Presidency that has gone unmatched for almost 60 years.”

By Reiner’s estimation, Biden has outperformed every president since Lyndon Johnson.

Screw politics. Screw poll numbers. Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments in the first two years of his Presidency that has gone unmatched for almost 60 years. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 29, 2022

The mockery came swiftly, with numerous people calling him “Meathead.”

Everyone loved Archie from All In the Family, because Meathead really was a meathead, and apparently, it wasn't just acting for Rob, it came naturally. https://t.co/1FOD6YTmqx pic.twitter.com/W3aFuH1JaN — Dave Nestor (@DaveNestor22) July 29, 2022

They didn't call him Meathead fer nothin'! https://t.co/oFfoFblj6m — Danny (@ThatFellaDanny) July 29, 2022

You win again for an unprecedented third time! A three-peat for the Stupidest Tweet of the Day Congratulations Meathead! 🏆 https://t.co/1zZWfIg1ti — Mars Nobody (@Nobodybutme17) July 29, 2022

Here it is folks, the stupidest tweet of the week, coming in late Friday! Congratulations Meathead! BTW Archie was correct… https://t.co/BktrEaCPc6 — Mark ULTRAMAGA 1776 1A 2A 🇺🇸 (@c21markm) July 29, 2022

And yet Meathead fails to list even 1 "accomplishment"? https://t.co/H4RL3O8I1z — Dr. Chuck Fina (@Elgatoblanco63) July 29, 2022

Others dragged Reiner with a list of the Biden administration’s numerous failures and embarrassments.

Oh, it’s unmatched alright. Never before in our history has an administration failed on every policy. Immigration, national security, inflation, real wages, selling strategic reserve, fentanyl deaths, Afghanistan, recession. Failure after failure — personalresponsibility (@personalrespon1) July 29, 2022

If he counts them as accomplishments, then he's destroying the country on purpose — Doobie Keebler (@BigGiantMonstr) July 29, 2022

True. He has record inflation, record gas prices, record number of illegal immigrants, record fentanyl deaths, 6000 drop in the Dow Jones, botched withdrawal in Afghanistan, and full blown dementia. @MacCarson11 — Leftistdestroyer (@Leftistdestroy2) July 29, 2022

In recent weeks, Reiner has been one of Hollywood’s biggest cheerleaders for the January 6 show trial, ginning up enthusiasm for the ratings-challenged broadcasts and denouncing former President Donald Trump at nearly every opportunity.

The actor-director was one of numerous celebrities who helped spread former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s discredited accusations that then-President Trump physically attacked two Secret Service agents in an attempt to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle on January 6, 2021.

