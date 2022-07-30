‘Meathead’: Rob Reiner Ridiculed for Claiming Biden Is Best President in Almost 60 Years

Rob Reiner, Meathead
CBS via Getty Images
David Ng

Rob Reiner has made many wild and unsubstantiated claims on Twitter. On Friday, he managed to top himself by declaring that Joe Biden is the best president in nearly 60 years.

The result has been widespread ridicule, with the term “Meathead” trending on Twitter late Friday. (“Meathead” refers to the dim-witted character Reiner played on the sitcom All in the Family).

Reiner, who was one of Biden’s biggest Hollywood fundraisers during the 2020 election, trumpeted his opinion while acknowledging that it goes against the prevailing popular sentiment. As Breitbart News reported, a recent Yahoo News/YouGov survey found that just one in five Americans want Biden to run for reelection in 2024.

“Screw politics. Screw poll numbers,” Reiner tweeted Friday. “Joe Biden has  a record of accomplishments in the first two years of his Presidency that has gone unmatched for almost 60 years.”

By Reiner’s estimation, Biden has outperformed every president since Lyndon Johnson.

The mockery came swiftly, with numerous people calling him “Meathead.”

Others dragged Reiner with a list of the Biden administration’s numerous failures and embarrassments.

In recent weeks, Reiner has been one of Hollywood’s biggest cheerleaders for the January 6 show trial, ginning up enthusiasm for the ratings-challenged broadcasts and denouncing former President Donald Trump at nearly every opportunity.

The actor-director was one of numerous celebrities who helped spread former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s discredited accusations that then-President Trump physically attacked two Secret Service agents in an attempt to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle on January 6, 2021.

