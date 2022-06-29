These Hollywood Celebrities Fell for Cassidy Hutchinson’s Discredited Claim that Trump Attacked Secret Service Agents

David Ng

Hollywood celebrities have been working overtime to amplify and spread former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s discredited accusations that then-President Donald Trump physically attacked two Secret Service agents in an attempt to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle on January 6, 2021.

Stars including Mark Ruffalo, Stephen Colbert, Bette Midler, Rob Reiner, Josh Gad, and Barbra Streisand have all uncritically accepted the wild accusations Hutchinson made this week as part of the Democrats’ January 6 show trial.

Hutchinson’s claims are based entirely on hearsay since she has acknowledged she wasn’t even in the vehicle at the time of the alleged incident. In addition, sources close to the Secret Service have told mainstream media news reporters that agent Bobby Engel will testify “under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel” as Hutchinson alleged.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told Politico the January 6 Committee never reached out for more details about the ride in the days leading up to Hutchinson’s testimony.

That hasn’t stopped Hollywood stars from trying to spread the story has far and wide as possible, painting the former president as automatically guilty.

Disney’s Avengers star Mark Ruffalo implied that President Trump and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will end up in court based on Hutchinson’s claims.

Barbra Streisand compared Hutchinson’s accusations to the Watergate hearings.

CBS’s The Late Show host Stephen Colbert used the testimony to make fun of Trump as did Borat director Larry Charles.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted, “He struck his driver.”

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler gloated at the news.

Rob Reiner also gloated, claiming his late father would be “thrilled” to see what’s happening to Trump.

Monty Python alum John Cleese accepted Hutchinson’s accusations at face value, as did filmmaker Judd Apatow, who said Trump supporters are now worse than “deplorable.”

CBS’ Good Sam star Sophia Bush tweeted, “Lock. Them. ALL. Up,” while fellow actors Christopher Meloni, Rosie O’Donnell, and Michael Rapaport echoed the sentiment.

No Time to Die star Jeffrey Wright called the testimony “madness upon madness.”

Saving Private Ryan star Adam Goldberg also spread Hutchinson’s accusations.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

