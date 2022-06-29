These Hollywood Celebrities Fell for Cassidy Hutchinson’s Discredited Claim that Trump Attacked Secret Service Agents

Hollywood celebrities have been working overtime to amplify and spread former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s discredited accusations that then-President Donald Trump physically attacked two Secret Service agents in an attempt to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle on January 6, 2021.

Stars including Mark Ruffalo, Stephen Colbert, Bette Midler, Rob Reiner, Josh Gad, and Barbra Streisand have all uncritically accepted the wild accusations Hutchinson made this week as part of the Democrats’ January 6 show trial.

Hutchinson’s claims are based entirely on hearsay since she has acknowledged she wasn’t even in the vehicle at the time of the alleged incident. In addition, sources close to the Secret Service have told mainstream media news reporters that agent Bobby Engel will testify “under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel” as Hutchinson alleged.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told Politico the January 6 Committee never reached out for more details about the ride in the days leading up to Hutchinson’s testimony.

That hasn’t stopped Hollywood stars from trying to spread the story has far and wide as possible, painting the former president as automatically guilty.

Disney’s Avengers star Mark Ruffalo implied that President Trump and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will end up in court based on Hutchinson’s claims.

Don’t worry @Jim_Jordan. You and Trump will get to talk all about it directly in an actual court of law to a jury. You will have your day in court to clear it all up. Should have got that pardon. https://t.co/GZGeKKZKDi — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 29, 2022

Barbra Streisand compared Hutchinson’s accusations to the Watergate hearings.

I was on Nixon’s enemies list and intently watched the Watergate hearings. What Ms Hutchinson revealed today was far beyond John Dean’s testimony then. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 29, 2022

CBS’s The Late Show host Stephen Colbert used the testimony to make fun of Trump as did Borat director Larry Charles.

Imagine the danger that Secret Service agent could have been in if the ex-president had adult-sized hands. pic.twitter.com/zuOkquoyVK — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 29, 2022

Will the underpaid kitchen worker who had to clean up the remnants of Trump’s wall smashed lunch be testifying? — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) June 29, 2022

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted, “He struck his driver.”

He struck his driver. He tried to get rid of metal detectors even though he knew his followers were armed. He tried to literally overthrow Democracy. So the question to his followers is this: was he correct when he said he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue & it wouldn’t matter? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 29, 2022

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler gloated at the news.

Rob Reiner also gloated, claiming his late father would be “thrilled” to see what’s happening to Trump.

My Dad died two years ago today. I miss him, but he’s always with me. And knowing how much he loved a good comeuppance story, he’d be thrilled to see what’s happening to Trump. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 29, 2022

Monty Python alum John Cleese accepted Hutchinson’s accusations at face value, as did filmmaker Judd Apatow, who said Trump supporters are now worse than “deplorable.”

I'm wondering if any of his supporters may be reconsidering their attachment to him Possibly not I mean, it's this kind of behaviour that attracted them to him in the first place, wasn't it ? https://t.co/SyrXVLaadZ — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 29, 2022

Deplorables. That word seems kind of tame now. https://t.co/I60FFF62Up — Judd Apatow 🇺 (@JuddApatow) June 29, 2022

CBS’ Good Sam star Sophia Bush tweeted, “Lock. Them. ALL. Up,” while fellow actors Christopher Meloni, Rosie O’Donnell, and Michael Rapaport echoed the sentiment.

“Just say that the election was corrupt… leave the rest up to me and the republican congressmen” The Orange Traitor #Lockthemup — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 28, 2022

No Time to Die star Jeffrey Wright called the testimony “madness upon madness.”

This was madness upon madness. Horror show. And the cameo from Mike Flynn was as weird as anything you'll ever need to see. https://t.co/9zdvqpuC0h — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 28, 2022

Saving Private Ryan star Adam Goldberg also spread Hutchinson’s accusations.

Grabbing a driver by the throat and trying to wrestle the steering wheel away could not be a more perfect metaphor for his ascension. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) June 29, 2022

