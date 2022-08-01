Britney Spears’ Memoir Delayed Due to Paper Shortage Under Biden

Pop star Britney Spears’ new memoir is complete, but there is a delay in releasing the book due to a paper supply shortage. under the Biden administration.

Sources with direct knowledge regarding the situation told TMZ the singer recently completed the tell-all memoir, which is set to be published by Simon & Schuster at some point in January, but the paper shortage has hindered the plan.

Moreover, there is no clear date on which the paper shortage will be resolved, which is they the January release date has not yet been locked down, the sources added.

Earlier this year, Publishers Weekly reported that the publishing industry has been facing supply chain issues and paper shortages, with employees walking off their manufacturing jobs at paper plants.

“The industry faces more uncertainties in 2022 because of inflation and rising costs that are eating into companies’ operating margins,” the report added.

Spears signed her tell-all deal — which involved a $15 million advance — back in February. The pop star’s book deal was reportedly one of the largest for a memoir, falling just behind the Obamas, who signed a deal with Penguin Random House for more than $60 million.

Spears’ memoir is likely being eagerly awaited by fans, who are curious about what has been happening in the singer’s life over the last decade.

Late last year, the pop star celebrated the end of her conservatorship, which had controlled her life and money for 13 years.

