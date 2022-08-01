Rapper Mystikal Arrested on Sexual Assault and Drug Charges in Louisiana

New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested in Ascension Parish, Louisiana on sexual assault, drug, and robbery charges on Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department told WAFB that they were set on the 51-year-old rapper’s trail after a woman reported being raped at a local hospital on Saturday night.

A police report claims that the victim, who sustained minor injuries, identified the rapper — whose real name is Michael Tyler — as the attacker. He was arrested on Sunday.

WAFB added that the “It Ain’t My Fault” rapper faces “first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery – strangulation, false Imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.”

The rapper is awaiting arraignment.

Mystikal has a lengthy rap sheet and has served time for sexual battery in the past.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in 2003 and served a jail sentence until 2010. He was later arrested in 2016 for first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, but the investigation was closed without charges in 2020.

After his 2016 arrest, Mystikal was forced to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet and had to post a $3 million bond.

After being released in 2020 from the charges hanging over him, Mystikal said he was looking more toward God.

“When I look back and listen to the music, man — I was a nasty lil’ rapper!” he told The Associated Press at the time. “A lot of my music now, I imagine myself rapping it to God and if I can rap it, I’m proud.”

