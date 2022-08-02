Watch: Taylor Swift Hides Under Umbrella Getting Off Private Jet Amid Worst Celebrity Emissions List Backlash

Left-wing pop star Taylor Swift was seen hiding under an umbrella while getting off her private jet in Burbank, California, just days before she was named one of the top celebrities responsible for worst CO2 emissions.

Swift, a vile Democratic Party activist, was seen on July 5 arriving in Burbank from London, where she was attending the funeral of boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s great uncle.

The new photos, obtained by Daily Mail, showcase just one of the 170 times that the singer’s private jet was used in 2022, according to a recently released study by Yard, a sustainable marketing agency that gathered data on the celebrities with the “worst private jet Co2 emissions” in 2022.

Taylor Swift has been named the number one celebrity climate criminal with regard to her use of privates jets https://t.co/ZLUf4DUJQY — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 2, 2022

Yard’s research found that Taylor Swift is in fact the biggest celebrity CO2e polluter of the year so far, amassing a vast 22,923 minutes in the air, which amounts to nearly 16 full, 24-hour days in the sky.

The number is quite a lot for the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer, especially given that she is not currently on tour.

The research added:

Taylor’s average flight time is just 80 minutes and an average of 139.36 miles per flight. Her total flight emissions for the year come in at 8,293.54 tonnes or 1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions. Taylor’s shortest recorded flight of 2022 was just 36 minutes, flying from Missouri to Nashville.

Swift’s massive carbon print is followed closely by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, with rapper Jay-Z coming in third place. Meanwhile, movie mogul Steven Spielberg stands at number 6.

A representative for the “Bad Blood” singer shot back in response to the study, insisting that Swift’s private jet is being used by other people as well.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” a Swift spokesperson told Rolling Stone. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Climate activists nonetheless raged at the pop star after learning her private jet has taken 170 flights so far this year.

The backlash against Swift comes after green activists deemed Kylie Jenner a “climate criminal” for advertising her quick private jet flights with her boyfriend rapper Travis Scott. While Jenner did not make the cut for Yard’s worst CO2 offenders, Scott earned the number 10 spot.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.