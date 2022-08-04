Watch: Rapper Blueface in Wild Fight with Girlfriend in Hollywood

Rapper Blueface was caught on video engaging in a knock-down fight with girlfriend Chrisean Rock on the streets of Hollywood Tuesday morning.

According to TMZ, the fight may have been started by Rock who began following the rapper down the street and grabbing at his shirt, yanking him backward.

In video of the incident, it appears that Rock grabbed at the “Thotiana” rapper and then slapped him in the face. She then manhandled him by the shirt collar, Blueface finally reacts, pushing her against a wall and striking her several times.

Watch below:

TMZ added that the police were called but the couple left the scene before they arrived.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the fisticuffs and several videos of the incident are being reviewed.

Still, it seems that Blueface and Chrisean are not on the outs and they have been seen together since the attack.

Blueface was arrested earlier this year on gun charges. The rapper was pulled over by the police and found to have a gun and an expired permit.

The gun charge was his second arrest in eight months, according to XXL magazine. At the end of 2021 he was arrested for an alleged attack on a club bouncer.

