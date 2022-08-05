‘Dated and Related’: Netflix Announces ‘Most Awkward Dating Show in History’ with Siblings Competing for Romance

Netflix announced a new series that aims to be the “most awkward dating show in history” that will feature siblings competing for romance.

Titled Dated and Related, the new show will feature a bevy of “hot singles” competing for love at a villa in Southern France. The big catch: they all will be competing alongside their siblings – brothers and sisters, sisters and sisters, brothers and brothers, and twins of all genders.

As the trailer shows, siblings will be out on dates with other siblings as they compete for love or outright seek to protect their family members from making fatal romantic mistakes.

“This is probably the first time I’ve kissed a girl in front of my sister,” one guy says in the trailer amid montages of hot singles posing in bathing suits.

Take a look:

The show is just one of many crazy shows Netflix has brought to its fledgling base of subscribers in recent years such as the woke dud He’s Expecting about a pregnant “man.”

“When a successful ad executive who’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequities he’d never considered before,” the Netflix description reads.

This past July, Netflix lost one million subscribers, the largest drop in company history. As Breitbart News profiled at the time:

Netflix reported 970,000 customers quit the service during the quarter, a continuation of the mass subscriber exodus that began earlier this year. Netflix had forecast a net loss of 2 million subscribers for the second quarter, while analysts were expecting a loss of 1.4 million to 1.8 million. While Netflix shareholders breathed a temporary sigh of relief on Tuesday, the company still faces tremendous challenges ahead in retaining subscribers — its sole revenue stream, for now.

To make up for losses, Netflix has floated the possibility of charging customers at a lower tier and filling the gaps in with ad revenue, but as David Ng pointed out, ad revenues have been slowly becoming less and less lucrative.

“Ad spending is cooling across the board as companies curtail marketing in the face of record inflation and overall consumer pessimism,” noted David. “With families forced to pinch pennies thanks to soaring gas and food prices, corporations are rethinking expensive ad buys on TV and online.”