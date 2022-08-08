‘Shades of Nixon’: Hollywood Celebrities Cheer as FBI Raids Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Moore
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Far-left Hollywood celebrities openly cheered news that the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, hoping it would lead to an arrest.

As Breitbart News reported, FBI agents swarmed the former president’s home in Florida on Monday, reportedly to obtain classified documents he allegedly had in his possession after leaving the White House, according to various sources.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Former Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz called the raid “improper” and said that it could lead to any seized documents being suppressed due to misconduct.

“The raid is supposed to be a last resort,” Dershowitz told Newsmax. “But this administration has used the weaponization of the justice system against its political enemies. It has arrested people, denied them bail, put them in handcuffs — used all kinds of techniques that are not usually applied to American citizens. I just hope this raid has the justification. If it doesn’t have the justification, the materials seized in it will be suppressed.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.