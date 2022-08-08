‘Shades of Nixon’: Hollywood Celebrities Cheer as FBI Raids Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Far-left Hollywood celebrities openly cheered news that the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, hoping it would lead to an arrest.

As Breitbart News reported, FBI agents swarmed the former president’s home in Florida on Monday, reportedly to obtain classified documents he allegedly had in his possession after leaving the White House, according to various sources.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

RESPECT?! WE'RE TALKING ABOUT RESPECT?! NOT FOR THE P*SSY GRABBER NOPE! NOT ON MY WATCH@iamrapaport is Disruption pic.twitter.com/dgab2pOZON — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 8, 2022

THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF TELEVISION REALITY TV AT ITS FINEST DON BONGINGO FIX YOUR FACE@iamrapaport is DISRUPTION pic.twitter.com/Jd6kkzomIt — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 8, 2022

YES WE WANT THE PERP WALK! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! DRAIN THE SWAMP!@iamrapaport is Disruption pic.twitter.com/J4BzN9W2aL — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 9, 2022

To all the Trumpers screaming “Investigate Hunter!!” A little info for you: HES ALREADY UNDER INVESTIGATION, YOU NIMRODS! For tax evasion and FARA violations. And if he broke the law, he should face the consequences. Just like Trump. https://t.co/GLz77h0tvD — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 9, 2022

FBI raids Mar-a-Lago. Game on!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 8, 2022

The MAR-A-LAGO raid making me feel like…. pic.twitter.com/WeDSUKAKbH — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 9, 2022

They even broke into my safe! — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 9, 2022

The Rubicon has now been crossed. This is a judge approved search. https://t.co/jLy3RJZIfH — Mia Farrow🇺 (@MiaFarrow) August 9, 2022

Mar-a-Licious — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) August 9, 2022

Today might be the end of his political carrier.

A judge saw enough evidence to believe a crime was committed and signed the first warrant for the home of a former President. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) August 9, 2022

Me finding out the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago: pic.twitter.com/mH7xEf1PmS — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 9, 2022

They ain’t seen nothin yet 💃🏼 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 9, 2022

America: We must never let this lout become Speaker. Turn out to make sure of it this November. https://t.co/SzzT11LNdw — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 9, 2022

Former Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz called the raid “improper” and said that it could lead to any seized documents being suppressed due to misconduct.

“The raid is supposed to be a last resort,” Dershowitz told Newsmax. “But this administration has used the weaponization of the justice system against its political enemies. It has arrested people, denied them bail, put them in handcuffs — used all kinds of techniques that are not usually applied to American citizens. I just hope this raid has the justification. If it doesn’t have the justification, the materials seized in it will be suppressed.”