‘Shades of Nixon’: Hollywood Celebrities Cheer as FBI Raids Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Far-left Hollywood celebrities openly cheered news that the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, hoping it would lead to an arrest.
As Breitbart News reported, FBI agents swarmed the former president’s home in Florida on Monday, reportedly to obtain classified documents he allegedly had in his possession after leaving the White House, according to various sources.
“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”
RESPECT?! WE'RE TALKING ABOUT RESPECT?!
NOT FOR THE P*SSY GRABBER NOPE!
NOT ON MY WATCH@iamrapaport is Disruption pic.twitter.com/dgab2pOZON
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 8, 2022
THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF TELEVISION
REALITY TV AT ITS FINEST
DON BONGINGO FIX YOUR FACE@iamrapaport is DISRUPTION pic.twitter.com/Jd6kkzomIt
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 8, 2022
YES WE WANT THE PERP WALK!
LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!
DRAIN THE SWAMP!@iamrapaport is Disruption pic.twitter.com/J4BzN9W2aL
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 9, 2022
To all the Trumpers screaming “Investigate Hunter!!”
A little info for you:
HES ALREADY UNDER INVESTIGATION, YOU NIMRODS!
For tax evasion and FARA violations. And if he broke the law, he should face the consequences. Just like Trump. https://t.co/GLz77h0tvD
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 9, 2022
Tick… Tick… Tick…
Finally. https://t.co/IWq86oWgzA pic.twitter.com/WFTxFDhUVX
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 8, 2022
FBI raids Mar-a-Lago. Game on!!!
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 8, 2022
The MAR-A-LAGO raid making me feel like…. pic.twitter.com/WeDSUKAKbH
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 9, 2022
They even broke into my safe!
— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 9, 2022
The Rubicon has now been crossed. This is a judge approved search. https://t.co/jLy3RJZIfH
— Mia Farrow🇺 (@MiaFarrow) August 9, 2022
Mar-a-Licious
— Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) August 9, 2022
Today might be the end of his political carrier.
A judge saw enough evidence to believe a crime was committed and signed the first warrant for the home of a former President.
— Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) August 9, 2022
Me finding out the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago: pic.twitter.com/mH7xEf1PmS
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 9, 2022
They ain’t seen nothin yet 💃🏼
— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 9, 2022
America: We must never let this lout become Speaker. Turn out to make sure of it this November. https://t.co/SzzT11LNdw
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 9, 2022
Former Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz called the raid “improper” and said that it could lead to any seized documents being suppressed due to misconduct.
“The raid is supposed to be a last resort,” Dershowitz told Newsmax. “But this administration has used the weaponization of the justice system against its political enemies. It has arrested people, denied them bail, put them in handcuffs — used all kinds of techniques that are not usually applied to American citizens. I just hope this raid has the justification. If it doesn’t have the justification, the materials seized in it will be suppressed.”
