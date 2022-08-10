‘Mean Girls’ Star Amanda Seyfried Gave into Pressure to Do Nude Scenes at 19 over Fear She’d Lose Acting Jobs

Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried now regrets doing nude scenes at the age of 19 and that she probably did them in fear of losing her job.

Speaking to Porter, the Les Miserables star said that she wishes her career in Hollywood could have started around this time, an era when intimacy coordinators oversee love scenes on set. Though she feels that she came through the pre-#MeToo era “pretty unscathed,” she ultimately regrets the uncomfortable positions that nude scenes put her in at such a young age.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” she said. “Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Seyfried did not specify the set or movie in which she went nude.

Her comments come after she previously lamented to Marie Claire about lewd comments she received from men after she catapulted to stardom in the movie Mean Girls. According to Seyfried, men would often approach her and ask “if it was raining” in reference to her character predicting the weather by holding her breasts.

“I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross,” she recalled.

Seyfried’s regrets about performing nude so young shares similarities with thoughts that Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke shared on the Armchair Expert in 2019.

“I learned it very early and I don’t look at anything at all ever, ever, ever, because when I did, after season one, I just saw articles about like how fat my ass was,” said Clarke. “I was like: I’m a kid, man. Cut me some goddamn slack.”

Clarke noted that she sometimes felt pressured to expose her body more on set.

“Now things are very, very, very different and I’m a lot more savvy with what I’m comfortable with and what I am OK with doing,” Clarke added. “I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t want to disappoint your ‘Game of Thrones’ fans.’ And I’m like, ‘Fuck you.’”