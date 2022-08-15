Ashley Judd Found Mother Alive After She Shot Herself, Sues to Keep Police Body Cam Footage Sealed

Hollywood star Ashley Judd has reportedly revealed in a lawsuit that she found her mother, country music singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself — and stayed by her side for 30 minutes as she died.

The details of Naomi Judd’s final moments were disclosed in a lawsuit recently filed by members of the Judd family, who are attempting to prevent Williamson County and its sheriff from releasing records related to Naomi’s death.

Naomi Judd, 76, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.

The Judd family’s filing states that records from the investigation, which include video and audio interviews from immediately after Naomi Judd’s death, would cause “significant trauma and irreparable harm” upon release, according to a report from The Tennessean.

The Judd family filed a court petition Friday in an effort to prevent the release of documents related to Naomi Judd's death earlier this year. https://t.co/hx0iwwAaS6 via @Tennessean — Marcus K. Dowling (@marcuskdowling) August 12, 2022

Multiple news outlets, including the Tennessean, are seeking documents related to the investigation, including toxicology and autopsy reports.

“The release of these records would continue to cause the entire family personal and public pain for years to come as they would undoubtedly live in perpetuity on the internet.” attorney J. Michael Shipman II wrote in the suit, according to a Radar report.

“The plaintiffs are continuing to grieve over the loss of their wife and mother.”

The lawsuit states that Ashley Judd found her mother alive and stayed by her side for 30 minutes until help arrived.

The Hollywood actress said she was not informed she was being recorded during interviews with police following her mother’s death and didn’t know the resulting recordings would be available to the public, according to the Radar report.

She argued she was in “clinical shock, active trauma, and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement.

