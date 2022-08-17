Pop Star Bad Bunny Dons Dress for ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover: ‘I Can Wear What I Want’

Latin pop megastar and Bullet Train star Bad Bunny earned praise for wearing a dress on the recent cover of Harper’s Bazaar, telling reporters that he isn’t beholding to anyone and can wear what he wants.

But the “Party” singer added that he doesn’t wear dresses to “become famous.”

“I don’t do it to become more famous or to call attention or to disrespect anyone. People on the outside can think that I have a strategy or I wear this to call for attention, but in reality I just know who I am,” the artist told Yahoo Entertainment.

The actor, whose given name is Benito Antonio Martínez, added that he has been interested in women’s clothing since he was a child.

“I always remember seeing the pieces in women’s clothing and they would always fit me so much better and they had so much different variety,” he insisted.

The singer added that he has reached an age where he wants to be “able to dress in the way that I really want to.”

“To a point, the fame and where I am gives me the confidence to do all of these things,” he exclaimed. “I’m taking advantage of this moment in my life when I can do whatever I want and wear what I want, so I get to live life more authentically.”

“Maybe at the very beginning of my career, I tried to pretend I was someone that I’m not, but I learned that that’s the way artists loose themselves, it’s because they forgot about themselves —them as a person — and invented a fictitious personality,” he said.

Bad Bunny, who became Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, has been expressing himself for some time.

For instance, the Puerto Rican musician was featured in skirts and dresses as he debuted as a spokesperson for clothing line Jacquemus in a campaign entitled “Le Splash. And back in May, the singer wore his hair up in a beehive-style and sported a long trench coat that appeared more like a dress as he strolled the runway at the 2022 Met Gala in New York.

Bunny is far from the only member of the male Hollywood elite to don women’s wear.

Actor Billy Porter has appeared in elaborate dresses and other costumes that he has rivaled Lady Gaga in the extremes. In 2019, he made a huge splash by wearing in a tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano when he attended the 2019 Academy Awards.

Actor Billy Porter detailed his role as a "genderless" fairy godmother in the upcoming remake of "Cinderella," arguing that "kids are ready" for his progressive take on the iconic fairy tale. https://t.co/1lwsHur2pB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 5, 2020

Singer Harry Styles has also made a name for himself by wearing women’s dresses. He made waves for appearing in garments made by Gucci and others and posed in a dress for the cover of Vogue in December of 2020.

Finally, Brad Pitt, who Bad Bunny co-stars with in the newly released action/comedy Bullet Train, also donned a dress at the premiere of the film on August 1. When asked why he wore the dress, Pitt added, “I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston