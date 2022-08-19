Nolte: Brad Pitt Settles for 20.5 Million After Eco-Friendly Homes Fall Apart

Brad Pitt has been forced to settle for $20.5 million after the eco-friendly homes he built for victims of Hurricane Katrina began to fall apart.

Pitt’s idea was to not only ride to the rescue of the 9th Ward but to use the Make It Right foundation to prove eco-friendly homes can be built in an affordable fashion.

By 2018, 107 homes had been built and sold to low-income residents for about $150,000. There was just one problem. Actually, there were countless problems, millions of dollars in problems… Per far-left NBC News, residents complained of “mold and collapsing structures, electrical fires and gas leaks. They say the houses were built too quickly, with low-quality materials, and that the designs didn’t take into account New Orleans’ humid, rainy climate.”

The Green Utopia has yet to arrive.

Big surprise, eh?

The Green Utopia also lacks compassionate overlords willing to take responsibility for their mistakes, which is especially outrageous when you are talking about low-income customers who were likely in no financial position to pay to repair these issues themselves.

Well, after four years of litigation, a settlement has finally been reached:

Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation, who were sued in 2018 over shoddy homes they built in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, settled their lawsuit for $20.5 million. The preliminary settlement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, will be funded by Global Green, an environmental nonprofit, has agreed to cover the settlement which will rectify the defects on the homes. According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the program’s 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 each as reimbursement for previous repairs.

More proof these Green People are the worst.

Let’s assume Pitt and the Make It Right foundation went into the 9th Ward with the best of intentions: to offer low-cost housing to financially-strapped victims of a hurricane. All good. Let’s also assume their intentions were good as far as building eco-friendly homes. I think the whole idea of eco-friendly anything is stupid, but whatever.

But to abandon these people… To force them to sue because your goody-goody experiment failed… How do you justify that? How does Brad Pitt justify making tens of millions per movie and not being a real hero by dashing into this catastrophe to make it right?

People who see themselves as morally pure terrify me. Do-gooders terrify me. In their eyes, they can do no wrong. They are so certain of their purity, that they just can’t see it. Those of us who know we’re sinful and imperfect constantly question our actions, especially how those actions will affect others.

Do-gooders just assume there’s no way they can do wrong and blithely wreak havoc throughout the world.