Nolte: Alec Baldwin Makes ‘Rust’ Shooting All About Alec Baldwin … and Trump

Alec Baldwin appeared on far-left CNN this week and once again made the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins all about Alec Baldwin. Oh, and Orange Hitler.

Baldwin is on defense again after the FBI released a forensic report that said the gun used to kill Hutchins could not be fired without pulling the trigger.

Well, duh. Guns don’t fire themselves.

Baldwin, however, continues to claim he did not pull the trigger.

“I never once said — never — that the gun went off in my hand automatically,” Baldwin told CNNLOL. “I always said I pulled the hammer back, and I pulled it back as far as I could. I never took a gun and pointed it at someone and clicked the thing.”

ALEC BALDWIN

I WAS AFRAID TRUMP SUPPORTERS WOULD KILL ME

… After Rust Shooting pic.twitter.com/3yhEFfMNH2 — KayGee1 (@Gee1Kay) August 19, 2022

You can see what he’s doing here. He’s gilding the lily. In previous interviews, he didn’t qualify his answer with, “I never took a gun and pointed it at someone and clicked the thing.” Well, no one ever said he did. And he’s saying that as though that’s the only way to pull the trigger. This leaves us with this assumption…

If you believe the FBI forensics report and Baldwin when he says he pulled the hammer back as far as he could — which would be all the way back — and that the gun fired after he released the hammer, you know he pulled the trigger. Of course, he did. No, he didn’t whip out the gun, point it at poor Hutchins, and pull the trigger. But he had to have pulled the trigger and kept it depressed for the gun to fire after he released the hammer.

Listen, I have always said this was an accident, a terrible and tragic accident, and that I feel bad for everyone involved, especially Hutchins’ family but also Baldwin. We don’t know yet what happened. We should know by now, but no final report has been released. But even if there was negligence — and there certainly is negligence when a live round finds its way onto a film set and then into a gun being used in a film that gets fired on the set — no one intended to hurt anyone, not Baldwin or the assistant director or the armorer. Nevertheless, they will have to live with their role in the negligence that took the life of a young wife and mother, and that’s a helluva thing to live with, which brings me to my overall point…

Baldwin has not been humbled at all by this tragedy. That’s what I can’t get over.

After CNN spreads the fake news to its eight viewers that “the then-president (Trump) fanned flames against” Baldwin (Trump had already been out of office for about ten months, so he wasn’t the “then-president”), Baldwin plays the victim with a bunch of January 6 talking points meant to score him points with the left-wing establishment:

The former president of the United States said, ‘He probably shot her on purpose.’ To me, [that] was the only time I thought that I needed – that I was worried what was going to happen. Because here was Trump, who instructed people to commit acts of violence and he was pointing the finger at me and saying, I was responsible for the death.

He added that the stress has “taken years off my life.”

Baldwin also whined about losing work, that he’s lost five jobs since the shooting.

I got fired from another job yesterday. There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane … I’ve been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don’t want to do the film with you because of this.

Who did this? Who fired you? You were all packed and ready to go? Oh, and if you’d been “talking for months” about this specific job, it sounds like the talks started after the shooting, which happened back in December, some nine months ago.

According to IMDB, Baldwin is filming two projects right now.

More…

There is just this torrent of people attacking me who don’t know the facts… If I didn’t have my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now … If I didn’t have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate.

The report concludes with Baldwin making it about himself… Hutchins “was great at her job, and she died and that hurts me every day.”

That hurts me every day.

This isn’t about you, Alec — and it’s not about Trump.

And while I do feel bad for you, it’s hard to continue feeling bad for someone who spends so much time feeling bad for himself.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.