Chelsea Clinton ‘Removed’ Kanye West from Playlist to Support Kim Kardashian

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton admitted to removing rapper Kanye West from her playlist in support of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Chelsea Clinton said that “the way” Kanye West treated Kim Kardashian in the wake of their divorce motivated her elimination of him from her playlist even though she routinely listened to it while running.

“I’ve had to let go of Kanye, because it’s just, I can’t. Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me,” Clinton said. “That was some of my favorite running music. And I have removed it from my music library.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been in a contentious divorce since February 2021, which boiled over into a full-blown public feud after she became romantically involved with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson before the divorce had been finalized. The feud became so red hot that Kanye West went as far to feature himself burying a claymation doppelganger of Davidson in one of his music videos.

In March of this year, Los Angeles judge Steve Cochran declared Kim Kardashian legally single in the wake of her tumultuous divorce from the rapper. Cochran reportedly asked Kardashian questions like “Did problems, disputes and differences cause a breakdown of your marriage?” and, “Is it your desire to become a single person?”

She replied “Yes” to all.

Kardashian and Davidson ended their romantic relationship earlier this month after the comedian reportedly entered “trauma therapy” to process Kanye West’s rampant abuse. Per Bazaar:

The comedian—who briefly activated his Instagram during his relationship with Kardashian, but has since deactivated it—has “been absent from social media” as result of West’s frequent attacks, an insider told the outlet. He “has been in trauma therapy in large part [due to Kanye],” the source said of Davidson. “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.”

Upon news of the breakup, West shared a threatening post on his Instagram that showed a fake New York Times newspaper with the all-caps headline, “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.”

In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chelsea Clinton said she has “long admired Kim’s commitment to criminal justice reform.”

“I knew she’d gone to law school. I knew that she was doggedly committed to these issues and to individual incarcerated people’s efforts to lessen their sentences or fully commute their sentences,” said Clinton. “But to hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful.”