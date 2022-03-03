Kanye West, now named “Ye,” took his feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson to a whole new level this week with the release of a music video in which the rapper buries a claymation doppelganger of the Saturday Night Live star alive.

In an Instagram post this Wednesday, West debuted the new music video for his song “Eazy” featuring The Game. In the stark, black-and-white video, a hooded Kanye character kidnaps a Pete Davidson lookalike and buries him in the ground up to his shoulders. In a live-action portion of the video, West is holding a severed head, though it is not clear whether the head belongs to the Davidson character.

“God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West raps in one particular lyric.

In a nod to the truck of roses that West sent to Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day, the hooded figure pours a bag of seeds over Pete Davidson, which eventually sprout into a bed of roses growing out of his head. He then cuts the roses, lays them in the back of a truck, and drives off.

As the video ends, a black and white slide reads, “EVERYBODY LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER INCLUDING SKETE [crossed out] YOU KNOW WHO.”

“JK HE’S FINE,” the final slide says.

The video dropped after a Los Angeles judge declared Kim Kardashian to be legally single in the wake of her tumultuous divorce from the rapper. As the Associated Press profiled:

Kim Kardashian became a single woman on Wednesday, nearly eight years after her marriage to Ye. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran granted Kardashian’s motion seeking the legal status. He smoothed over some procedural objections to the move from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and dismissed others.

Cochran reportedly asked Kardashian questions like “Did problems, disputes and differences cause a breakdown of your marriage?” and, “Is it your desire to become a single person?”

She replied “Yes” to all.