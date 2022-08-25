Nolte: HBO’s Unemployed Whiners Prove It’s About Woke Lectures, Not Entertainment

Over at the far-left Daily Beast, a bunch of unemployed crybullies are proving it was never about entertainment with them and only about politics.

Need I remind y’all that HBO and HBO Max are advertised as entertainment outlets? The whole idea behind the HBO brand is entertainment. HBO is supposed to be your destination for television and movies that cast a spell and hold it. That doesn’t mean it’s all pie-in-the-face silliness. Many, if not most, HBO product is aimed at mature adults looking for heavy, thematically-driven drama exploring hot-button issues and the human condition.

But.

When HBO is at its best, it manages to do this while still entertaining us. There is no greater condemnation of American consumerism, big business, and big government than the Sopranos. But it’s also a full-tilt blast to watch. Game of Thrones examines the corrupting influence of power, the downside of patriarchy, and family loyalty using naked breasts, violence, massive battles, and fascinating characters. I could go on and on. HBO used to be one of the best entertainment outlets available, a prestige channel: Deadwood, Rome, The Wire, Larry Sanders, Curb Your Enthusiasm… Now get a load of what these woketard freaks (who have thankfully been fired) were focused on…

The dumb Daily Beast story (is there any other kind?) revolves around 13 of 70 recently fired HBO staffers who are gay or black or a member of some other oh-so precious identity group. There’s probably a one-legged Eskimo lesbian in there with a harelip.

Anyway, these off-the-record “whistleblowers” — who sound like they should have been fired a long, long time ago — are not complaining that their firing will result in a decrease in HBO’s quality or subscriber base, but that it will mean less “diversity” and “representation” and other things no one with an IQ above room temperature cares about…

Former Warner employees believe these changes are just as much about business as they are about reshaping the ideological perception of Warner properties. It all points to the same end, they say: A rejection of left-wing or highly diverse content in favor of more homogenous, Middle America-friendly fare. The lack of diversity in content staff might just make that goal easier.

Oh, no… HBO might try to appeal to a majority of the country!

More…

“In terms of people seeing themselves reflected, whether it’s ethnic or LGBTQ, when you have people who are diverse, the lens with which they evaluate [content] factors in things that I think my white colleagues just don’t think about,” one former executive said.

And here’s the most absurd one…

One former exec describes Discovery+ as a “more general audience platform that doesn’t have the specificity that HBO Max was tailored to. I think Discovery is just a very ‘all’ audience, [they] don’t wanna make things that are political, topical, alienate Middle America—more Chip and Joanna,” they said, referring to the home renovation show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home hosted by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

What are these idiots talking about?

Yes, HBO has always been a place with high-end programming that everyday people who enjoy Ice Road Truckers aren’t interested in (by the way, I love Ice Road Truckers). That’s what made and makes HBO special. But HBO has also sought to appeal to everyday people through its sports programming (no one did boxing better than HBO in the 80s and 90s), its stand-up specials, and shows like Eastbound and Down, Band of Brothers, John Adams, and From the Earth to the Moon.

Listen, I don’t know what’s in the minds of the Discovery-Warner execs who took over Warner Bros., HBO, and CNN, but it seems to me that they at least understand that the oppressive, fascist, and anti-human nature philosophy of woke equals death—financial and creative death.

Can you imagine just how big of a pile of woke dung Batgirl must’ve been for Discovery-Warner to just chuck a $90 million production? But maybe these execs understand that 1) woke is a franchise killer, and 2) a woke Batgirl will tarnish the entire DC Universe by killing audience goodwill. If woke can kill the Star Wars film franchise (which it has) and knock the Marvel franchise off its perch (which is what’s happening now), a company like Warner Bros., which is reportedly $50 billion in debt, cannot afford more woke, which is nothing more than affirmative action for shallow, neurotic, and untalented left-wing Nazi-wannabes.