Rob Schneider Knew ‘Saturday Night Live’ Was ‘Over’ When Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton Mourned 2016 Election

Former Saturday Night Live star Rob Schneider has ripped his old show, saying he knew NBC’s ratings-challenged warhorse was “over” when Kate McKinnon performed “Hallelujah” in character as Hillary Clinton.

Rob Schneider was referring to an episode that aired shortly after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. The episode featured Kate McKinnon as Hillary, mourning the results by singing a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” at the piano.

“I hate to crap on my old show,” Schneider said in a recent interview with Glenn Beck. “I literally prayed, ‘Please have a joke at the end. Don’t do this. Please don’t go down there.’ And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not going to come back.’”

Watch below:

Schneider also ripped the major late-night network comedians for being part of the same left-wing chorus.

“You can take the comedic indoctrination process happening with each of the late night hosts, and you could exchange them with each other. That’s how you know it’s not interesting anymore,” he said.

“It’s not an independent voice anymore. It’s just all indoctrination.”

For decades a universally loved show, NBC’s SNL has transformed itself in recent years into a shrill, left-wing platform defined primarily by its hatred of all things Trump. The show is no longer a must-see for any age group and has been plagued by low ratings and cast defections in recent months.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com