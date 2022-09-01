Barack and Michelle Obama Getting Smithsonian Channel Documentary on White House Portrait Paintings

Barack and Michelle Obama are reportedly getting more unconditional love from Hollywood, this time in the form of a Smithsonian Channel documentary about the making of the former first couple’s official White House portrait paintings.

Picturing the Obamas is set to debut September 10 on the Smithsonian Channel, according to a Deadline report. The Smithsonian Channel is a division of Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

The documentary will follow the making and journey of the two portraits that were first unveiled in 2018 and shown at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. before touring the country. Artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald — who painted the portraits of the president and first lady, respectively — are also expected to be featured in the movie.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also put in appearances in the documentary.

Picturing the Obamas will also spotlight a handful of people who came in contact with the paintings during its tour. They included: a Latina community organizer, a young artist from Southside Chicago, and members of the oldest black sorority.

Smithsonian Channel vice president of content and programming Pamela Aguilar gushed over the former first couple in a statement to Deadline.

“Barack and Michelle Obama continue to inspire individuals and communities nationwide,” she said, adding that the documentary will explore the “cultural impact of their portraits” and “this historic presidency.”

No word on whether or not the Smithsonian Channel will make a documentary on former President Donald Trump’s official portrait.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com