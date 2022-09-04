Disney Star Josh Gad: Biden Should Have Called MAGA Movement ‘FULL Fascism,’ Not ‘Semi-Fascism’

Disney’s Frozen and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad says President Joe Biden should pin the label of “full fascism” on supporters of former President Donald Trump — suggesting Biden did not go far enough by calling the MAGA movement “semi-fascism” at a private event with donors this Thursday.

“Yes. He should have called it FULL fascism,” Gad wrote in response to a CNN headline, which read, “McCarthy calls on Biden to apologize after ‘semi-fascism’ remark.”

Yes. He should have called it FULL fascism. https://t.co/YlsNJigsaz — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 2, 2022

“If you don’t like being called a fascist, stop doing fascist stuff maybe?” the Californication actor added in a follow-up tweet, without ever elaborating on his definition of “fascist stuff.”

If you don’t like being called a fascist, stop doing fascist stuff maybe? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 2, 2022

Not everyone, however, agrees with Gad’s assessment.

President Biden characterized “MAGA Republicans” as a “threat” to American democracy during his divisive political speech at the Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night. This approach, as well as his use of uniformed Marines in his stagecraft, did not generate a positive response — with even some of Trump’s harshest critics admitting that Biden had made a mistake.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, for example, was one of the many who reacted to Biden’s speech — and the optics — unfavorably.

“Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that,” Keilar wrote.

Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 2, 2022

This is not the first time Gad has pushed bizarre political takes.

In June, the Hollywood actor spread former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s discredited claim that then-President Donald Trump physically attacked two Secret Service agents in an attempt to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle on January 6, 2021.

In November, Gad — along with many other celebrities — experienced a public meltdown after a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, acquitted 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges.

“It has now been put it out there that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about that for a second,” the actor declared.

It has now been put it out there that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about that for a second. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 19, 2021

Gad has also bizarrely blamed Trump for Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, proclaiming, “Please spare us the faux outrage if you were someone who stood silently by when Trump attempted to pull out of Afghanistan and attempted a Camp David meeting with the Taliban.”

Please spare us the faux outrage if you were someone who stood silently by when Trump attempted to pull out of Afghanistan and attempted a Camp David meeting with the Taliban. Biden should shoulder blame. So should Trump. So should Obama. So should Bush. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 15, 2021

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.