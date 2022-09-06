Kathy Griffin Warns ‘Civil War’ If Voters Elect Republicans in November Midterms

Kathy Griffin is doing her part to help Democrats escalate political rhetoric to dangerous levels ahead of the November midterms, saying they’ll be “civil war” if voters elect Republicans.

On Tuesday, the anti-Trump comedian tweeted what seemed like a threat of domestic violence if Democrats don’t prevail in the midterms. “If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican,” she wrote.

If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 6, 2022

Griffin’s tweet appears to part of the left’s coordinated effort to raise the political temperature to alarming levels through deliberately provocative language.

Her tweet came just days after President Joe Biden attacked Trump supporters as domestic enemies, saying in his now-infamous speech on Thursday that MAGA Republicans represent a “threat to this country.”

MSNBC’s recently claimed that “a civil war is here,” citing Republicans’ opposition to the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.



In a subsequent tweet Tuesday responding to Breitbart News reporter Kristina Wong, Griffin denied she was threatening violence and accused Trump supporters of being the ones who are “constantly threatening civil war.”

You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing. 🙄 https://t.co/bugd1SP1cr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 6, 2022

Griffin’s initial tweet faced almost immediate backlash from those who pointed out that the comedian herself advocated for political violence when she posed with a mock severed head of then-President Donald Trump back in 2017.

We had your civil war for six years now. We’re used to it. ￼ pic.twitter.com/vMxQU6v4Ke — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) September 6, 2022

Griffin’s severed Trump head wasn’t the only time she endorsed political violence.

In 2020, she advocated for the physical assault of then-President Trump by tweeting that she wanted someone to stab the commander in chief with a “syringe with nothing but air inside,” which would be a potentially lethal act if it creates an embolism.

She later deleted the tweet following overwhelming negative reaction.

