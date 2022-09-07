Hot Air Raves About ‘My Son Hunter’: ‘A Fun, Irreverent Romp’ Through Biden, Inc.

The conservative political site Hot Air has delivered a rave review about the movie My Son Hunter, calling it a “fun, irreverent romp” through “Biden, Inc.” Embracing director Robert Davi’s unconventional stylistic approach, critic Ed Morrissey describes the movie as the “cinematic version of a graphic novel” covering the Biden family’s “greatest alleged corruption hits.”

The new offering from Breitbart Films, Phelim McAleer, and director Robert Davi places tongue firmly in cheek for most of the proceedings. Very early on, a drugged-out Hunter (Laurence Fox) encounters a small dog at an orgy, who proceeds to warn him via thought bubbles that maybe he’s getting used by his entourage. Joe Biden (John James) lectures Hunter about the risks to his “erection.” A hooker with a heart of gold attempts to run Hunter’s PR strategy. The Big Guy shows up in a red cape to exercise his superhero powers in Hunter’s business deals in China.

Clearly, this is not cinema verité.

Instead, it’s a kind of cross between the sensibilities of Sin City and Inglorious Basterds, only with a very clear political didactic. It’s a cinematic version of a graphic novel covering Biden Inc’s greatest alleged corruption hits. It reminds me in that way of Peter Schweizer’s graphic-novel version of his exposé of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Clinton Cash — a way to use an irreverent and hyperbolic art form to make a political point.