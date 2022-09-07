Justin Bieber Cancels Rest of Justice World Tour: ‘I Need to Make My Health a Priority’

(UPI) — Justin Bieber announced Tuesday he is postponing the rest of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health.

The 28-year-old pop star, who has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, said he is suffering from exhaustion and that touring “took a real toll on me,” according to a Tuesday post on his Instagram story.

“I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” Bieber wrote. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

In June, Bieber canceled a series of concerts in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Toronto after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt, a rare neurological condition that paralyzed half his face.

In a three minute video, Bieber demonstrated how his right eye could not blink and when he smiled, only the left side of his mouth moved.

“It’s from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Bieber said in June. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

“My body’s telling me I gotta slow down,” Bieber said. “I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt comes from the virus that causes chickenpox and can be treated with medications and steroids.

Bieber was scheduled to tour in Europe and Asia, as well as through South America and Australia. In all, 70 dates of the Justice World Tour have been canceled through next March.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour,” Bieber said in a statement. “I performed six live shows, but it really took a real toll on me.”

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” Bieber added. “I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”