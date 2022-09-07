Six Persian Gulf states have threatened Netflix with legal action if it continues broadcasting content found “offensive” to Islamic sensibilities, apparently targeting programs that show people who are gay and lesbian.

Many Muslims consider gays and lesbians to be sinful. In some parts of the Arab world, members of the LGBTQ community have been arrested and sentenced to prison. Some countries even maintain the death penalty.

A joint statement issued on behalf of a committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council made the request, saying the unspecified programs “contradict Islamic and societal values ​​and principles.”

AP reports Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each published the statement via their respective governments as well. They, along with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, make up the six-nation council.

Specific content was not mentioned, referring only to Netflix shows that “contradict Islamic and societal values,” coming on the back of financial headwinds elsewhere for the streaming giant.

The hits just keep on coming for woke ObamaFlix. https://t.co/KpI4jlGWIH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 19, 2022

“The platform was contacted to remove this content, including content directed to children,” the statement said.

Regional authorities “will follow up on the platform’s compliance with the directives, and in the event that the infringing content continues to be broadcast, the necessary legal measures will be taken.”

Netflix, based in Los Gatos, California, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.