Washington Post on ‘My Son Hunter’: ‘If the Movie Has a Villain, It’s the Mainstream Media’

Taking a look at the now-released movie My Son Hunter, Washington Post reporter David Weigel, in a recent article, examined how conservatives will receive the film, Hunter Biden, and his corrupt dealings with his father, President Joe Biden, noting that if the movie has a villain, it’s the mainstream media.

“If the movie has a villain, it’s the mainstream media, portrayed as comically unwilling to touch a story that could have altered history,” noted Weigel. “The decision by Twitter and Facebook to censor the New York Post’s initial stories on the laptop’s contents continues to outrage conservatives.”

Weigel noted how the film plays into the “growing skepticism” that conservatives have expressed toward the media throughout the current mid-term election cycle, charging that “some Republican candidates have embraced an increasingly hostile posture toward the press.”

“That reality, combined with the film’s portrayal of Hunter Biden could give the movie some resonance in conservative circles, where animosity toward the Bidens has grown since the president took office,” added Weigel. “Its creation in some ways underscores the continued power of these themes on the right.”

Today, the highly anticipated theatrical film @MySonHunter has opened to rave reviews and leftist panic, as the movie’s trailer has crested to over 4.5 million cross-platform views and climbing. https://t.co/1XXDJKsTKe — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 7, 2022

This speaks to the now-obvious cacophony of media figures left-right-and-center who’ve acknowledged the mass campaign to either bury the Hunter Biden laptop bombshell or disgard it as “Russian disinfo.” Most notably, HBO host Bill Maher (a seven-figure Democratic party donor) said the “left-wing media buried” the laptop story.

The film’s director, Robert Davi, previously said he intends the film to be a “satirical look at an American family” as well as a “study of a man suffering from addiction.”

“He happens to be the son of the president of the United States, who is making deals with the most powerful people in the world,” noted Davi.

In his review of the film, Christian Toto of Hollywood in Toto noted how the film ends with a “greatest hits” montage of the mainstream media dismissing Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation.

My Son Hunter screenwriter Brian Godwa said the script for My Son Hunter drew largely from the public record.

“I drew dialogue from actual incidents or documents, transcripts or emails reported in the media as the base language of Hunter and Joe’s characters, many of them actual quoted lines,” Godwa told the UK Daily Mail. “And many of them were taken from Hunter’s actual emails from his laptop. I drew from Hunter’s eulogy for his brother Beau for his own description of his relationship in the movie.”

Strippers, sex, drugs, chats with Joe and Ukraine deals: Daily Mail's first look at My Son Hunter https://t.co/YmBZsxROAz — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 2, 2022

My Son Hunter director Robert Davi (Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, The Goonies) has said the movie is based not only on Hunter Biden’s laptops and the investigative reporting from Peter Schweizer’s #1 New York Times bestselling book Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, the movie also draws from Hunter Biden’s autobiography Beautiful Things.

