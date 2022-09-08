Left-Wing Film Critic Admits ‘My Son Hunter’ Helped Him Discover Truth About Bidens

Talk about a buried lede.

Britain’s left-wing newspaper The Independent ran a predictably negative review of the movie My Son Hunter, calling it a “bald-faced work of conservative agitprop.” But buried deep in the article was reviewer Louis Chilton’s admission that the movie taught him things he hadn’t previously known about the Biden family’s corruption.

Chilton waited until the seventh paragraph to grudgingly make the revelation.

“No matter how laughable My Son Hunter is, there is at least a soupçon of reality to it. Several times, the film had me rushing to Google, where I discovered that this or that piece of unflattering Biden trivia was in fact rooted in truth,” he wrote.

Laurence Fox’s embarrassing Hunter Biden movie is a fate worse than ‘cancellation’ https://t.co/MO9pY3R4ZE — Independent Arts (@IndyArts) September 8, 2022

His admission bears out the My Son Hunter‘s central message — that the mainstream media successfully buried the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, deliberately keeping the general public in the dark about the Biden family’s shady business deals.

#MySonHunter is out! The story that the media doesn’t want you to see, available on streaming now! https://t.co/R2OKYZD4VG is the place to go. pic.twitter.com/4AT1736Eup — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) September 7, 2022

As a recent Rasmussen poll showed, 63 percent of likely voters believe the Hunter Biden laptop story is still important nearly two years following the initial report from the New York Post. Of the 63 percent who believe the story is still important, 44 percent say the story is “very important.”

Another poll found one in six Biden voters said they wouldn’t have voted for Joe Biden in 2020 had they known about the various scandals surrounding the candidate, including the Hunter Biden laptop.

Watch the trailer:

You can ORDER your copy of My Son Hunter RIGHT NOW at MySonHunter.com. The film is now available for Streaming and Downloading.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com