Sixty-three percent of likely voters say the Hunter Biden laptop story is still important nearly two years after the initial report broke by the New York Post, a Tuesday Rasmussen Reports found.

Of the 63 percent who believed the story is still important, 44 percent say the story is “very important.” Just 34 percent think the story is not important, while 17 say it is not important at all.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters August 31-September 1, 2022, with a three point margin of error.

Hunter’s laptop from hell story has remained relevant over time. In March, Rasmussen found 66 percent of voters believed the story was important, including 48 percent who said it was very important, four points less than September’s findings. Thirty-one percent said the story was not important, while 15 percent said it was not important at all.

The poll also found that 50 percent of unaffiliated voters believe President Joe Biden would have lost the election if the establishment media had “fully reported” the contents of Hunter’s hard drive. Sixty-six percent of Republicans and 27 percent of Democrats also agree with the unaffiliated voters.

The polling comes after Twitter and Facebook reduced distribution of the Hunter Biden laptop story on their platforms before the 2020 election. In August, news broke the FBI warned Facebook of the imminent “dump” of “Russian propaganda” before the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop broke in the 2020 election cycle. Meanwhile, as the FBI was communicating with Facebook, the FBI’s leadership blocked agents from investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 election was decided, according to whistleblowers that came forward to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).

CNN reported in July that Trump-appointed United States prosecutor David Weiss is weighing whether Hunter and associates “violated money laundering, campaign finance, tax and foreign lobbying laws, as well as whether Hunter Biden broke federal firearm and other regulations.”

A former business associate of Hunter, Tony Bobulinski, who personally met with Joe and Hunter Biden in 2017 for an hour to discuss “the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese,” handed over intelligence about Biden family business dealings to former FBI “point man” Timothy Thibault. The New York Post reported Thibault buried Bobulinski’s intel that revealed the deal included ten percent “held by H for the big guy.” Bobulinski says the “big guy” is President Joe Biden.

A grand jury has been convened in the probe, whereby a witness who testified before the jury was reportedly asked to identify the “big guy.”

Though Joe Biden and his staff have claimed at least seven times the president has had no part in the family business, he has been involved in at least 17 instances.

April polling shows 58 percent of voters believe that Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president. The Rasmussen poll on Tuesday found 62 percent “believe it’s likely that Joe Biden was consulted about and perhaps profited from his son Hunter’s overseas business deals, including at least one involving a company in mainland China, including 47% who think it’s Very Likely.”

