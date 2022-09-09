Radio shock-jock Howard Stern once again insulted Donald Trump supporters on his Sirius XM program, calling them “morons” who want to be led by a dictator.

Suggesting that Trump supporters “go live in Russia,” Stern even went as far to suggest that they do not love America.

“I mean, my God in heaven, I feel like I’m in a nation of nincompoops. I’m hoping there is still some more brilliant, bright, vibrant people who love this country,” he said.

“They have never lived under a dictator. Their freedoms have never really been threatened,” Stern added. “And they have no idea what it would be like to live under a different type of system other than democracy.”

Stern later flatly called the former president’s supporters “morons” who believe that a leader like Trump would take care of them, advising that they go live “under that fuck nut Putin” to understand true “misery.”

Howard Stern is backing Joe Biden. https://t.co/DxerMKy9eh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 28, 2020

“They don’t get it. They are morons. They think somehow that the world would be better under a guy like Trump, like he would take care of them better,” Stern said.

Stern first insulted Trump supporters as idiot followers on his radio show in 2020.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern said. “The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… he wouldn’t even let them in a f—ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

“I don’t hate Donald,” Stern added. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence. I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore. It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.”