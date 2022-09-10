Establishment Conservative Outlet Washington Examiner Publishes Hit Piece on ‘My Son Hunter’

The anti-Trump conservative establishment outlet Washington Examiner has published a hit piece on My Son Hunter, dismissing the movie as a “missed opportunity” while trashing the movie’s performances.

Reviewer Dominic Green also does his level best to try to minimize the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, dubiously claiming that American voters don’t really care about Hunter Biden’s “prior dealings in that faraway country [Ukraine] of which we know little of.”

But a recent Rasmussen poll showed 63 percent of likely voters believe the Hunter Biden laptop story is still important nearly two years following the initial report from the New York Post. Of the 63 percent who believe the story is still important, 44 percent say the story is “very important.”

The review plays defense for the Biden family, waving off the possibility of Joe Biden’s connections to his son’s shady business deals. “Biden has a small-time mentality, and this is part of his appeal. If he is a crook, he’s more Donnie Brasco than Don Corleone.”

As for the movie itself, the review mocks Gina Carano’s acting while taking issue with the movie’s plotting and execution.

My Son Hunter is really two films, each absurd and obscene in its own way. The first half is a ludicrous, snappy, and damning reconstruction of the material on Hunter’s laptop, delivered in the ironic and pacey mood of Adam McKay’s The Big Short and Vice. The second is a labored, Hallmark Channel fantasy of redemption in the style of directors who adopt a pseudonym in order to pay the rent. In the first half, Hunter’s depravities are soundtracked by dope beats or a sinister circus polka in the key of Larry David because Hunter cannot curb his enthusiasm for sex, drugs, and foreign cash. In the second half, Grace [the stripper Hunter befriends] is so appalled by Hunter’s confessions that she reconciles with her father and, we infer, gets out of the game. The piano balladry is so schmaltzy it’s a wonder the pianist’s fingers didn’t slide off the keys. The characterization falls apart, too. In Grace’s first attempt to tell the media about Hunter, she contacts a Washington Post reporter who, being a reporter in the year 2019, wears a fedora inside the house and bashes away at an old metal typewriter. He and Grace meet on a park bench, a location so hackneyed that we might wonder if municipal authorities install these benches specifically for secret assignations between hacks and their sources. This feeble handling obscures the message that our hack is supposed to deliver. America, he explains, is under Trump, the “fascist dictator,” so he won’t look into a story that will harm Joe Biden’s run for the White House.

Read the full article here.

My Son Hunter marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell Movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer:

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com