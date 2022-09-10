FrontPage Magazine Says America Needs More Films Like ‘My Son Hunter’: ‘Sets New Bar for Conservative Filmmaking’

“You have never seen a conservative film quite like this,” says FrontPage Magazine’s Mark Tapson of the newly released film My Son Hunter, which Tapson believes “sets a new bar for conservative filmmaking, far above the heavy-handed messaging and awkward acting that right-leaning audiences have generally had to settle for in the recent past.”

Tapson writes:

Reviewers’ political bias aside, My Son Hunter manages to be both wildly entertaining and deeply affecting, often in the same scene; again, you can largely credit Laurence Fox’s extraordinary performance and Godawa’s deft screenwriting for that.

Casting Fox as the debauched Hunter was a fortuitous stroke of genius. An accomplished actor known as an outspoken champion of free speech and anti-wokeness, he even founded the Reclaim Party in the U.K. and ran for mayor of London last year. Discussing the film on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox joked about being grateful he hasn’t been “Jeffrey Epsteined” by Cancel Culture fanatics for appearing in the movie, then added, “The most important thing actually is that the film is watched by the remaining sane Democrats as well because these conversations are the ones that are the things that change culture.

And that is why conservatives need more films like My Son Hunter – indeed, that is why America needs more films like this. The Left’s stranglehold on popular culture must be broken.