Emmy Awards Presenters Crack Jokes About FBI Raiding Mar-a-Lago

The Emmy Awards trotted out presenters cracking light-hearted jokes about the FBI’s unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump’s home of Mar-a-Lago, one of the most divisive actions taken by the Department of Justice in recent history.

Presenting an award earlier in the evening alongside his Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short briefly quipped, “What an audience you are! I wish I could box you up and take you home like classified White House documents.”

The audience laughed and applauded.

Kinda wishing Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez were hosting the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/bwaGVvKOUn — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022

Later in the show, Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang appeared alongside co-star Kenan Thompson where he also quipped about the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“I loved ‘White Lotus,’ but murder isn’t the worst thing that can happen at a resort. You know what is? What the FBI did to my president at Mar-a-Lago!” Bowen Yang said as Kenan immediately cut him off.

Comedian Bowen Yang jokes at #Emmys2022: “I loved ‘White Lotus,’ but murder isn’t the worst thing that can happen at a resort. You know what is? What the FBI did to my president at Mar-a-Lago!” pic.twitter.com/PSWtxghCZI — The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2022

Aside from those brief quips, there was little mention of the former president throughout the show, which hit its peak woke moment when it honored Geena Davis and her far-left Institute of Gender and Media. According to Deadline, the institute’s “data-driven research, education, and advocacy have influenced content creators to reimagine the media landscape to reflect the world we live in.”

“They analyze representations of the six major marginalized identities on screen: women; people of color; LGBTQIA+ individuals; people with disabilities; older persons (50+); and large-bodied individuals in global Film, Television, Advertising, and Gaming,” noted the outlet.