Fashion Notes: 10 Best and Worst Dressed at the 2022 Emmys

This year’s Emmy Awards celebrated some of the best television over the last year, though some of the worst fashion arrived on the red carpet.

Here, Fashion Notes breaks down the top 10 best and worst dressed of the evening.

Best Dressed — Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé

Amanda Seyfried was stunning in this dazzling Armani Privé gown fit for the stage of 1941’s Ziegfeld Girl with subtle notes of Hedy Lamar covered in stardust.

What’s there not to love about an homage to old Hollywood?

Worst Dressed — Julia Garner in Gucci

Here’s a look that could have been saved with major editing. Julia Garner’s hairstylist did her dirty with this Ramen noodles updo.

And if we’d just thrown out the bottom hem beadwork of her Gucci dress, closed up the triangle at her belly button, and lowered the hem to the floor, this could actually work. But as is, FAIL.

Best Dressed — Zendaya in Valentino

Zendaya may have been the most beautiful woman on the red carpet last night. Even though I do find that she is overly hyped by the fashion establishment, her tiny frame lends itself to the wonderful world of high fashion.

In this Valentino number, there is no wrong. The high pony, the subtle jewels, the tight bodice — even a blind man could see this glamour puss.

Worst Dressed — Sarah Paulson in Louis Vuitton

Sarah Paulson looks like a member of the Wakandan Army in this Louis Vuitton disaster. And why is she wearing a men’s toupee on her head?

Best Dressed — Christina Ricci in Fendi Couture

The sex appeal oozing from Christina Ricci in this Fendi Couture racerback gown with mixed metals of copper, gold, and silver. The matching clutch and Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction hair are just the icing on the cake for this spectacularly sexy ensemble.

Worst Dressed — Kaley Cuoco

What in the Katy Perry is this mess?

Worst Dressed — Lizzo in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

It’s truthfully no surprise that Lizzo chose one of those tacky tulle Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gowns that are now sold at H&M for about a sixth of the cost and still just as fugly.

The color isn’t so bad it’s more of the shape, or lack of, that quite literally creates the look of drowning in a gown. I’m also fascinated by Lizzo’s insistence that she is trailblazing for big girls in fashion.

Anyone ever heard of Aretha Franklin? You ain’t the first and you won’t be the last.

Worst Dressed — Rachel Brosnahan in Pamella Roland

Rachel Brosnahan in this Pamella Roland frock is the biggest disappointment of the evening mostly because the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star typically knocks it out of the park.

Unfortunately, this gown would look better as wallpaper in a Grandmillennial home.

Best Dressed — Lily James in Versace

Sometimes the ugly at these award shows is so overwhelming that you just need a hot chick in a smoking hot Versace gown. No frills, no big statement, no fuss.

Undoubtedly, Lily James as Lady Godiva was that for the night.

Best and Worst Dressed — Sydney Sweeney in Oscar De La Renta

One on hand, I hate that Sydney Sweeney’s Oscar De La Renta gown looks overworked. On the other, I love the My Fair Lady quality of its beadwork, snatched bodice, and train.

Sweeney’s hair, makeup, and styling are a 10-out-of-10 but I think this dress would shine at, let’s say, a classier event fit for the White House, the Lincoln Center, or even the Opera in New York City. The Emmys seem just a tad too trashy for this one.

