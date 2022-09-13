HBO’s ‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Disses King Charles III While Accepting Emmy

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong seized the moment offered by winning another Outstanding Drama Series Emmy on Monday night to turn his sights on newly installed King Charles III.

While accepting the prize for the fictional HBO show depicting bitter feuding within an all-powerful family running a media conglomerate, Armstrong quipped it had been a big week for successions.

The observation was in direct reference to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the subsequent promotion of her eldest son, now known as King Charles III, as part of the direct line of succession to the throne.

“New king in the UK. This, for us, evidently there’s a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles,” the British creator said of the “Succession” Emmy win.

Scottish actor Brian Cox responded by telling Armstrong to, “Keep it royalist, keep it royalist!” with regards to the monarchy, but his boss would have none of it.

“I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is,” the showrunner said. “We’ll leave that to other people.”

Although King Charles III was an easy, distant target, Armstrong was quick to applaud his own team.

“We are incredibly grateful to have this honor,” he said. “This group is extraordinary. It’s a team effort.”