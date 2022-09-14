Oscar Winner Rips Hollywood Film Fests’ Slobbering over Hillary Clinton: ‘I Really Find It Troubling’

Oscar-winning Citizenfour filmmaker Laura Poitras has slammed the Toronto and Venice film festivals for hosting Hillary Clinton on their red carpets, saying festival organizers are complicit in whitewashing Hillary’s political record of war mongering.

Both Hillary and Chelsea Clinton recently appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival to present their Netflix documentary In Her Hands, which profiles Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor. (The Clintons produced the documentary).

Laura Poitras reportedly blasted Hillary Clinton during a talk this week at the Toronto film festival’s Doc Conference.

“It’s alarming to see some of the most powerful people in the world, such as Hillary Clinton, walking a red carpet at Venice, and at TIFF, and saying nothing,” Poitras said, according to a Deadline report. “And, I would argue, also engaging in a kind of whitewashing. I mean, Hillary Clinton was actively involved in the wars and occupations in Iraq and Afghanistan. She supported the escalation of troops.”

Laura Poitras Slams Hillary Clinton's Film Festival Appearances, Accuses Former Secretary of State of "Engaging in a Kind of Whitewashing"

Poitras added: “I really find it troubling that this is all being forgotten and we’re providing a platform. I mean, documentary is journalism. We stand for facts and holding people accountable. And I don’t understand why there isn’t sort of more interrogation of what that means… I think we really have to look at what this means for the state of documentary.”

In Her Hands is set to begin streaming on Netflix in November. The documentary comes from Hillary’s production company HiddenLight, which has also produced the new AppleTV+ series Gutsy, following Hillary and Chelsea on a road trip to interview “gutsy” women.

Hillary Clinton also attended this year’s Venice Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet in a bizarre outfit for the opening night movie, White Noise, also distributed by Netflix.

Laura Poitras won an Oscar for the Edward Snowden documentary Citizenfour. She won the top prize at this year’s Venice festival for her latest movie, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which chronicles photographer Nan Goldin as well as the fall of the Sackler family for Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid crisis.

