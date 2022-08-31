Hillary Clinton Mocked over Venice Film Festival Attire: ‘Lock Her Up for This Outfit Alone’

Former First Lady and twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was roasted on social media over the attire she was seen wearing on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. “Lock her up for this outfit alone,” one Twitter user proclaimed.

Clinton attended the world premiere of White Noise on Wednesday at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where she was seen on the red carpet, clad in flat white shoes and a baby blue caftan with a beaded neckline that hung over her body like a sheet.

Social media users quickly reacted by poking fun at her look, with one Twitter user saying, “Lock her up for this outfit alone.”

Hillary Clinton arrives to the Venice Film Festival. https://t.co/eGfbM8pqv2 pic.twitter.com/8SMY6kPqXx — Variety (@Variety) August 31, 2022

“Is this her Pope Clinton Paul II look?” another inquired.

“why’d she [dress] like she’s about to make the jump in Midsommar” another asked — referring to a 2019 film about a pagan cult, in which cult members are encouraged to jump to their deaths.

“Hillary arrived in her nightgown,” a third wrote.

Another Twitter user questioned the identity of Clinton’s dress designer, asking, “Who’s the tablecloth maker?”

“Why is she always horribly dressed” another wondered.

“Inspired by the traditional costumes of the women she murdered in the Middle East,” another tweeted.

“her glam team hates her,” another Twitter user suggested.

Other social media users accused Clinton of wearing an abaya and questioned whether or not she was engaging in “cultural appropriation.”

A slew of other Twitter users simply commented with one question: “Why?”

This is not the first time Clinton has faced criticism over her choice in clothing — or lack thereof.

In May, Clinton was slammed after going maskless to the 2022 Met Gala in New York. In a photo, the failed presidential candidate was seen standing on the red carpet as a masked black staffer attended the length train of her shimmering red evening gown.

Hillary Clinton and the elite went maskless at the Met Gala in Manhattan yesterday. Meanwhile, pre-K students in New York City are still mandated to wear masks. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) May 4, 2022

