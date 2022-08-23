Hillary Clinton Apple Docuseries Celebrating ‘Gutsy’ Women Features a Drag Queen and a Transgender YouTuber

Hillary Clinton’s new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy is dedicated to spotlighting “gutsy” women who are leaders in their respective fields. But some of the “women” the show celebrates aren’t women — one is a biological male who performs as a drag queen, while another is transgender.

“Symone” — whose real name is Reggie Gavin — is a drag performer who won season 13 of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race. Gavin isn’t transgender and sometimes appears in public as a man.

Another interview subject is an actual male-to-female transgender — Natalie Wynn, the YouTube personality who goes by the name “ContraPoints.”

Gutsy, which will begin streaming September 9, follows Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton on a road trip as they interview a starry line-up of influential women, including Gloria Steinem, Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Megan Thee Stallion.

“We’re hitting the road to shine a light on women who inspire us,” Hillary Clinton announces in the series’ trailer, which dropped Tuesday.

The trailer acknowledges the participation of “Symone” and “Contrapoints,” but doesn’t disclose they aren’t women.

“Symone” enthused about the show in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “It was so much fun getting to film this amazing project and I canNOT wait for you all to see it!” he wrote.

Gutsy is the first project from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s production company HiddenLight, which they launched in 2020 to focus on under-appreciated “change-makers.”

The series is inspired from the 2019 book that the former first lady co-authored with her daughter — The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

During her unsuccessful presidential run in 2016, Hillary Clinton faced criticism for smearing or dismissing the women who have accused President Bill Clinton of sexual assault and harassment. They included Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, and Paula Jones.

