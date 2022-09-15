‘My Son Hunter’ True Fact: Hunter Biden Partnered with Chinese Military-Linked Company

My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Hunter Biden partnered with a Chinese Military-linked company.

Hunter Biden took $5 million from CEFC China Energy co., which is linked to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Bank of China.

CEFC was led by Ye Jianming, who had a number of ties to Chinese military intelligence and the company supplied oil to the PLA, according to Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s bestselling book, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.

One of Ye’s early business partners with the granddaughter of one of the founders of China’s military, Marshall Ye Jianying. Ye had also built his business by acquiring assets from a former PLA officer closely linked with Chinese military intelligence, Lai Changxing. Ye was also the deputy secretary-general of either the China Association for International Friendly Contract (CAIFC) or its Shanghai branch from 2003 to 2005. CAIFC is funded by Chinese PLA intelligence.

In addition, there were Chinese military officers affiliated with Ye’s company who also had ties to the PLA National Defense university. CEFC also funded a related non-profit think tank called the China Energy Fund Committee, whose analysts would advocate for using military force in the South China Sea. Another CEFC subsidiary called for Taiwan’s reunification with mainland China.

CEFC was housed in a complex in Shanghai’s French concession section, an area “primarily controlled by China’s military,” according to Schweizer’s reporting.

Schweizer writes in Red Handed:

Ye was at the center of Beijing’s economic strategy. His firm, CEFC, saw itself as playing an important and central role in advancing China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which was designed to expand Chinese economic and political influence worldwide. Accordingly, CEFC was also an oil supplier to the People’s Liberation Army.

CEFC was looking to invest in America, which is why Hunter was involved in business with Ye and his associates. CEFC had plans to invest in U.S. infrastructure and set up two entities to make that happen — Hudson West IV and SinoHawk, Schweizer reports.

As of this summer, Chinese business records showed that Hunter Biden’s company was still a ten percent owner of the Chinese investment firm BHR Partners — which was formed with CEFC — even though Hunter Biden’s lawyers have claimed he divested.

