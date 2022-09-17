‘My Son Hunter’ True Fact: Hunter Biden Referred to Joe Biden Using Nicknames for ‘Plausible Deniability’ in Business Emails

My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Hunter Biden referred to Joe Biden using pseudonyms in business communications, for “plausible deniability.”

Hunter Biden referred to his father using nicknames — such as “the big guy” — in order to maintain “plausible deniability” under scrutiny, his former business partner revealed.

Tony Bobulinski came forward in 2020, following the New York Post‘s reporting on the “Laptop from Hell,” to confirm that mention of the “big guy” in an email about a deal with Chinese partners was, in fact, Joe Biden.

“I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden,” Bobulinski said at a press conference ahead of the 2020 election.

He told the New York Post in an interview that he even had a meeting with Joe Biden, after which he was informed by the now-President’s brother that they are maintaining “plausible deniability” over his involvement.

“Hunter and Jim and I are there, and Hunter gets up and talks to his father when he comes in,” Bobulinski told the Post in an interview, where he detailed how Joe Biden was intimately involved in the family business. “He then brings Joe over and introduces me, saying he’s the one who’s helping us with the business we’re doing with the Chinese.”

Bobulinski also told the Post at the time that the Biden family was not concerned about being caught in their corruption, because the way they concealed Joe’s role allowed for “plausible deniability.” He attributed that quote to Joe Biden’s brother, Jim Biden.

“I said, ‘Jim, how are you guys doing this, this seems crazy?’ He looks at me and kind of chuckles and says, ‘Plausible deniability,’ ” Bobulinski said.

Bobulinski released a trove of texts in 2020, one from another associate of the Bidens warning not to mention Joe Biden by name in writing, adding that the family is “paranoid.”

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid,” a screenshot of the message reads.

