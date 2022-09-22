Barack and Michelle Obama Team with Left-Wing Hollywood Talent Agency CAA on Mega Deal

Barack and Michelle Obama have supercharged their Hollywood visibility with a deal between their production company and CAA — the mega-talent agency that represents many of the world’s biggest stars and supports Democrat politicians.

The Obamas’ Higher Ground has signed with CAA for film and television deals, though the agency won’t represent either of the Obamas as individuals, nor in any of their other endeavors, according to a Deadline report.

The deal means Higher Ground will have access not only to CAA’s deal-making power but also to its stable of celebrities, which includes Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johanssson, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

I guess producing movies and television shows requires zero talent and many communist friends.https://t.co/xdpRiE1tw9 — King Todd (@RightKingTodd) September 21, 2022

Higher Ground has primarily produced documentaries in partnership with Netflix but is branching out into TV show and movies. As Breitbart News reported, the former first couple made a surprise appearance last month at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival to promote their Netflix documentary, Descendant.

Leaders at CAA have publicly backed Barack Obama and Joe Biden for the White House while also giving their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. CAA co-chair Kevin Huvane is a major Democrat booster, recently giving $25,000 to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) re-election campaign.

But CAA has also come under fire following accusations by actresses including Rose McGowan and Courtney Love that the agency sent actresses to meet Harvey Weinstein while knowing about the mogul’s history of sexual assault and misconduct.

In response, CAA spearheaded the Time’s Up organization, which was supposed to help defend women from sexual misconduct in the workplace. But Time’s Up leadership collapsed last year during the Andrew Cuomo scandal, when it was revealed a senior Time’s Up official helped the former New York governor fight a sexual harassment accusation.

