Coolio, Grammy-Winning ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dies at 59

Portrait of American rapper, actor and producer Coolio (Artis Ivey), Amsterdam, Netherlands 3rd November 1995. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)
Paul Bergen/Redferns
Paul Bois

Iconic Grammy-winning rapper Coolio, most famous for his hit song “Gangstas Paradise,” died on Wednesday while visiting his friend in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., went into the bathroom at his friend’s house and did not come out until he was found dead lying on the floor.

Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, says Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come after a while … the friend kept calling for him, and eventually went in and found Coolio laying on the floor.

We’re told the friend called EMTs, who arrived and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene — and Jarez tells us the paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has not been determined.

Coolio launched to international stardom in 1994 when his song “Gangstas Paradise,” for the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring vehicle Dangerous Minds, became a chart-topping pop culture sensation, staying at number 1 for three weeks. He also provided the intro song for the Nickelodeon show Kenan and Kel.
 

.

