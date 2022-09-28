Lizzo Plays James Madison’s 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute, On Loan from Library of Congress, While Twerking

Grammy-winning pop star and Joe Biden-Kamala Harris surrogate Lizzo played a 200-year-old crystal flute lent to her by The Library of Congress, before proclaiming, “Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s.”

Lizzo was on stage at one of her recent concerts, when she was handed a 200-year old flute originally owned by the fourth U.S. president, James Madison.

“It’s crystal, it’s like playing out of a wine glass, bitch, so be patient,” Lizzo told her audience before playing the flute.

Lizzo then played the flute, and exclaimed, “Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s! We just made history tonight!”

After that, the singer handed the flute back to a Library of Congress representative.

Lizzo posted the video of her playing the flute twice on Instagram. In one of the video captions, the singer claimed that she was the first person to ever play the flute.

“YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT,” she wrote.

“NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO,” the “Naked” singer added.

In another video caption, Lizzo said: “IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM — LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT.”

Lizzo also explained to her audience that the flute was “from the early 1800s, this was a gift to James Madison from a French crystal flute designer to celebrate his second term,” according to a report by Daily Mail.

“There was a fire — and the only two things that were saved were a portrait of George Washington and this crystal flute right here,” she added. “I am the first person to ever play it.”

Last month, Lizzo, who previously bragged about how her bank account is “so fat,” used her MTV Award speech to claim she is oppressed, and begged her fans to “vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”

In April, the “Heaven Help Me” singer, who is also a climate change hardliner, posed in a tiny thong — which put her entire behind on display — while boarding a private jet.

In 2020, Lizzo dressed as a fly in then-Vice President Mike Pence’s hair for Halloween, clad in a pair of black wings and bug eyes.

Lizzo posted edited photos and videos depicting her twerking on top of Pence’s head.

