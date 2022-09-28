‘My Son Hunter’ Producer Files Ethics Complaint Against Hunter Biden’s Attorney Alleging Spying on Movie Set

One of the producers of My Son Hunter has reportedly filed an ethics complaint with the State Bar of California against Hunter Biden’s attorney Kevin Morris, alleging the lawyer posed as a documentary filmmaker to infiltrate the movie set in order to spy for his client.

In the complaint, which was first reported by the New York Post, producer Phelim McAleer claims Kevin Morris flew on a private jet in November to Serbia, where the Hunter Biden movie was being filmed, and pretended he was an independent documentary filmmaker producing content for “South Park streaming.” (Morris has also represented the co-creators of Comedy Central’s South Park).

“Kevin Morris was Hunter Biden’s lawyer who used deception and misrepresentation to spy on a movie project about his client to gather information to help his client,” the complaint reportedly alleges.

“He used deceit to secure such access by not disclosing he was Mr. Biden’s lawyer. Mr. Morris used his cover as a documentary filmmaker to conceal his true purpose: performing legal investigative work on behalf of his client, Mr. Hunter Biden.”

Hunter Biden's 'sugar brother' lawyer allegedly spied on 'My Son Hunter' set: complaint https://t.co/NkuWT27Mpm pic.twitter.com/T4RK2bjigT — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2022

The complaint alleges Morris had a one-hour meeting with McAleer in a Belgrade café after which Morris was granted full access to the set for several days. McAleer and fellow producer Ann McElhinney also sat for more than four hours of interviews with Morris.

“In my 30 years as a journalist, I have never encountered a lawyer who behaved in such an unethical manner. This was not a spur-of-the-moment fraud. It was a planned deception and carried out over several days,” McAleer’s complaint states.

A source close to Morris confirmed to the Post that Morris, who once lent Hunter as much as $2.8 million to pay off a tax bill and has been referred to as Hunter’s “sugar brother,” was one of Hunter’s “attorneys and trusted adviser.” The source told the newspaper the ethics complaint “won’t go anywhere,” telling McAleer to “go climb back under the rock he came from.”

McAleer responded by telling the Post he had been “happy to let the California Bar Association deal with the egregious ethics violations but now I see Kevin Morris and his entourage have moved from deception to threats. This is alarming but not surprising.”

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, was brought to the screen by producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers).

McAleer and McElhinney’s Unreported Story Society crowdfunded the film’s $2.3 million budget from 30,000 donors, a fact which McAleer said proves the public’s desire to see this story told.

The film stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

My Son Hunter is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer:

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com