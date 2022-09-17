Producer Phelim McAleer: ‘My Son Hunter’ Crowdfunded by 30,000 People Proves Story Needed to Be Told

Phelim McAleer, who co-produced My Son Hunter, highlighted the film’s crowdfunding of $2.3 million from 30,000 donors as evidence of the story’s significance. He offered his remarks during a roundtable discussion published on Thursday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow.

McAleer recalled how the Unreported Story Society, a nonprofit organization he cofounded with Ann McElhinney, produced the film Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer following broad news media suppression of the story of abortionist Kermit Gosnell who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2013.

“It started with the previous movie we did about Gosnell,” McAleer stated of the 2018 film. “At the time, we made documentaries, we made plays, but we assumed that someone was going to tell the Gosnell story about the Philadelphia abortion doctor.”

He continued, “We assumed that someone was going to make a movie, and at one stage I realized, ‘Oh my God my god, no one’s going do this. So we have to do it,’ and so, we did that.”

McAleer emphasized the grassroots support via crowdfunding for the production of My Son Hunter.

“We thought, ‘Could we raise the money through crowdfunding?’ We did. We got 30,000 people, $2.3 million dollars,” he remarked. “Here’s just another outrageous story that is being suppressed by the mainstream media, by the world, by Big Tech.”

McAleer said of the Unreported Story Society’s namesake, “It’s kind of what we were set up to do.”

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor, and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer: