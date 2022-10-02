Comedian Hannah Gadsby to Host ‘Genderqueer’ Netflix Special After Complaining About Dave Chappelle

Comedian Hannah Gadsby is set to host a Netflix “genderqueer” special, which will reportedly feature non-binary individuals from around the world in stand-up comedy. The deal with Netflix comes one year after Gadsby’s public meltdown over Dave Chappelle’s The Closer, wherein she cursed out Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Gadsby is set to produce and host the multi-comic special, which will showcase performers “of all gender identities” that she finds during her “Body of Work” tour in Sydney, Australia, according to a report by Pink News.

Last year, the comedian attacked Sarandos in an angry and profane Instagram post, claiming the Netflix co-CEO had mentioned her name in an internal while defending Chappelle’s special — which was under attack by the LGBTQIA2S+ community and its allies.

“Fuck you and your amoral algorithm cult,” Gadsby wrote. “I do shits with more backbone than you.”

In Sarandos’ internal memo, he reportedly said, “We are working hard to ensure marginalized communities aren’t defined by a single story — so we have Sex Education, Orange Is the New Black, Control Z, Hannah Gadsby, and Dave Chappelle all on Netflix. Key to this is increasing diversity on the content team itself.”

Gadsby also attacked Chappelle himself, claiming that he engages in “hate speech” and has an “emotionally stunted partial world view.”

Chappelle had faced the wrath of the woke outrage mob due to his Netflix special, The Closer, containing jokes about transgenderism. Transgender Netflix employees reacted by hosting a company-wide walkout in protest of the comedian, hoping to pressure the streaming platform to purge his latest program.

Despite now having a “genderqueer” special on Netflix, Gadsby nonetheless claims that she exists in a “notoriously transphobic industry.”

“In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy’s biggest platforms,” Gadsby said, according to a report by The Independent.

