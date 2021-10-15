Hannah Gadsby Rips Netflix’s Ted Sarandos over Dave Chappelle Special: ‘F**k You And Your Amoral Algorithm Cult’

Comedian Hannah Gadsby — whose Nanette special was released by Netflix — has taken a flame thrower to her boss Ted Sarandos, telling the Netflix co-CEO “fuck you” for releasing fellow comedian Dave Chappelle’s The Closer.

Her public rebuke is the latest setback for Netflix, which is facing an uproar from the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community and its allies in the mainstream media over Chappelle’s jokes about transgenders and gays, and his insistence that “gender is a fact.”

In an angry and profane Instagram post, the openly lesbian Hannah Gadsby told Ted Sarandos that he shouldn’t have mentioned her name in an internal memo in which he defended the Chappelle special, claiming she has become an even bigger target for Chappelle’s fans.

“Fuck you and your amoral algorithm cult,” she wrote. “I do shits with more backbone than you.

She also blasted Chappelle himself, saying he engages in “hate speech” and has an “emotionally stunted partial world view.”

Sarandos reportedly mentioned Gadsby’s name in an internal memo to Netflix employees this week in which he once again defended his decision to release The Closer.

“We are working hard to ensure marginalized communities aren’t defined by a single story,” he wrote, according to Deadline. “So we have Sex Education, Orange is the New Black, Control Z, Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle all on Netflix. Key to this is increasing diversity on the content team itself.”

Transgender Netflix employees have scheduled a company-wide walkout next week to protest Chappelle and the company’s refusal so far to remove the show from its streaming platform.

