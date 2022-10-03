Nolte: Homophobia? A Dozen Gay Movies Out-Grossed Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ By a Mile

A bitter and anti-science Billy Eichner blames homophobia for his humiliating flop, Bros. There’s just one problem… Unlike Bros, plenty of gay movies have had box office success.

Bros, a gay romcom that features graphic gay sex, enjoyed a wide release this weekend on 3,350 screens. Universal treated it like something starring Julie Roberts and Richard Gere. Eichner could not have asked for anything more than that. What’s more, woke critics gushed, and the corrupt entertainment trades were kind enough to drive expectations down to an $8 to $10 million opening.

What more could Eichner have asked for?

Nothing.

But Bros did not just tank, it tanked with a humiliating, despairing $4.8 million opening.

So who’s Eichner blaming?

You guess it. Red States and homophobes. Here are a couple of his anti-science tweets after the box office results were in:

Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore, etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is. Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!!

Okay, well, the math already proves (see below) that more than 95 percent of homosexuals avoided Bros, so say goodbye to that argument. But what about the fact that plenty of gay movies have made money? Here are more than a dozen movies featuring homosexuality that cleaned up domestically…

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) – $216 million The Birdcage (1996) – $124 million Rocketman (2019) – $96 million The Imitation Game (2014) – $91 million Brokeback Mountain (2005) – $83 million Philadelphia (1993) – $77 million In & Out (1997) – $64 million The Crying Game (1992) – $62 million Love, Simon (2018) – $40 million To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar(1995) – $37 million Milk (2008) – $31 million Moonlight (2016) – $27 million Call Me By Your Name (2017) – $18 million

Personally, I’ve seen eight of those movies and own five of them. So add those five on my pile of lesbian porn and try calling me a homophobe!

The American people are not bigots.

What’s more, according to Gallup, 4.5 percent of 330 million Americans are gay, so that’s 15 million gay people in America. That means that had just ten percent of gay Americans shown up to Bros; it would have been a hit. Do the math: 1.5 million X $10 per ticket = $15 million opening weekend! With a $25 million budget and low expectations, a $15 million opening for Bros would have been hailed across the media as boffo at the box office.

Here’s the dirty little secret our bitter, bigot Billy Eichner doesn’t want to face: he did not need Red States or a single straight person to turn Bros into a hit. All he needed was 10 percent of the gay population. But even they didn’t bother to show up.

Regardless, as you can see above, America has no problem seeing gay-themed movies.

The problems with Bros are obvious: 1) no one wants to see Billy Eichner naked, 2) it was sold as more of a talking point machine than comedy, and 3) no one other than homosexuals wants to see graphic gay sex. So why would you put something in a movie guaranteed to make more than 95 percent of the population uncomfortable?

Idiot.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.