Watch: British Pop Sensation Harry Styles Endorses Beto O’Rourke for Texas Governor During Austin Concert

Hollywood celebrities love Beto O’Rourke, lavishing him with endorsements and donations even though the vast majority of them don’t live in Texas. The latest star to declare his affection is British singer-actor Harry Styles, who promoted the politician’s current bid for Texas governor during a performance in Austin on Sunday.

The former One Direction star sported a “Beto for Texas” sticker on his guitar and, at one point in the show, pointed to the logo as the venue’s mega-screens revealed O’Rourke standing among the screaming fans.

Watch below:

Beto O’Rourke will need all the help he can get from Hollywood. The far-left politician has consistently trailed Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in polls ahead of November’s election.

As Breitbart News reported, Gov. Abbott is holding a solid seven-point lead against O’Rourke in the latest Quinnipiac University poll that was released last week, with a sizable lead among independent voters, 53 percent to O’Rourke’s 46 percent.

Other stars who have backed O’Rourke’s current campaign include country music legend Willie Nelson, who performed at a recent Austin rally.

During O’Rourke’s 2018 Senate bid and 2020 run for the White House, he received support from a slew of Hollywood elites, including Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Kimmel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner, and former Disney boss Alan Horn.

As Breitbart News reported, Harry Styles recently donated $1 million to thee Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control organization.

